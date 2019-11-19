See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Alejandro Treppcarrasco, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alejandro Treppcarrasco, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Mayor De San Simon and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital and Jupiter Medical Center.

Dr. Treppcarrasco works at Elite Diabetes and Endocrine Specialists, LLC in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Polyneuropathy and Diabetic Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Boca Raton Podiatry Center
    2900 N Military Trl Ste 205, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 235-5980
    Monday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 2:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
  • Jupiter Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Polyneuropathy
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Nov 19, 2019
    Most of my Vero Beach physicians have seemed mediocre to me, & I've had to travel to get help, over the years. Recently my blood sugar spiked badly. Online, I canvassed my SE portion of Florida, desperately seeking help, and by serendipity found Dr. Trepp, an endocrinologist practicing in Jupiter/Stuart. I found him to be friendly, down-to-earth, self-confident, clear, very smart, a good listener, just admirable in every way. I hope he will be my diabetes doctor for a long time. He's young, but VERY competent & well-trained (in Bolivia & USA), and I liked him right away. He explains things thoughtfully, does not seem rushed, seems genuinely interested in me as a patient, and HE DID NOT TYPE ON HIS COMPUTER THROUGHOUT our meeting, like so many doctors I've seen lately (they seem more "stenogrpher" than "healer"). Trepp taught me how to use insulin, explained what was happening with my diabetes, & invited me to call him if I had any problems. I'm thankful to have found Dr. Trepp.
    Marvin DENNIS Jackson — Nov 19, 2019
    About Dr. Alejandro Treppcarrasco, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1144518085
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    • Woodhull Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Mayor De San Simon
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Treppcarrasco has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Treppcarrasco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Treppcarrasco works at Elite Diabetes and Endocrine Specialists, LLC in Boca Raton, FL. View the full address on Dr. Treppcarrasco’s profile.

    Dr. Treppcarrasco has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Polyneuropathy and Diabetic Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Treppcarrasco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Treppcarrasco. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Treppcarrasco.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Treppcarrasco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Treppcarrasco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

