Dr. Alejandro Treppcarrasco, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alejandro Treppcarrasco, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Mayor De San Simon and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital and Jupiter Medical Center.
Locations
Boca Raton Podiatry Center2900 N Military Trl Ste 205, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Directions (561) 235-5980Monday9:00am - 3:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 3:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pmSaturday10:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
- Jupiter Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Most of my Vero Beach physicians have seemed mediocre to me, & I've had to travel to get help, over the years. Recently my blood sugar spiked badly. Online, I canvassed my SE portion of Florida, desperately seeking help, and by serendipity found Dr. Trepp, an endocrinologist practicing in Jupiter/Stuart. I found him to be friendly, down-to-earth, self-confident, clear, very smart, a good listener, just admirable in every way. I hope he will be my diabetes doctor for a long time. He's young, but VERY competent & well-trained (in Bolivia & USA), and I liked him right away. He explains things thoughtfully, does not seem rushed, seems genuinely interested in me as a patient, and HE DID NOT TYPE ON HIS COMPUTER THROUGHOUT our meeting, like so many doctors I've seen lately (they seem more "stenogrpher" than "healer"). Trepp taught me how to use insulin, explained what was happening with my diabetes, & invited me to call him if I had any problems. I'm thankful to have found Dr. Trepp.
About Dr. Alejandro Treppcarrasco, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1144518085
Education & Certifications
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- Woodhull Medical Center
- Universidad Mayor De San Simon
