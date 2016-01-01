See All Neurologists in Cleveland, OH
Neurology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Alejandro Torres-Trejo, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF POLYTECHNICAL SCIENCES / CENTER FOR INTERDISCIPLINARY SCIENCES and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Torres-Trejo works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Spine Health
    9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (833) 989-2044
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test

Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Alejandro Torres-Trejo, MD

Specialties
  • Neurology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 22 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1225047236
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • MSKCC|University Of California Los Angeles
Fellowship
Residency
  • University At Buffalo State University Of New York
Residency
Medical Education
  • NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF POLYTECHNICAL SCIENCES / CENTER FOR INTERDISCIPLINARY SCIENCES
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Neurology
Board Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Alejandro Torres-Trejo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Torres-Trejo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Torres-Trejo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Torres-Trejo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Torres-Trejo works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. View the full address on Dr. Torres-Trejo’s profile.

Dr. Torres-Trejo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Torres-Trejo.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Torres-Trejo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Torres-Trejo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

