Overview

Dr. Alejandro Torres, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Adult Congenital Heart Disease. They graduated from Universidad Nacional de Cordoba and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Torres works at CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Septal Defect, Congenital Heart Defects and Tetralogy of Fallot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.