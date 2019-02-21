Dr. Alejandro Tapia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tapia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alejandro Tapia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alejandro Tapia, MD is a Registered Nurse in Boynton Beach, FL. They graduated from Central University of Este (Uce) / School of Medicine|Universidad Central Del Este, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with HCA Florida JFK North Hospital and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.
Dr. Tapia works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Physician Partners of America: 10301 Hagen Ranch Road10301 Hagen Ranch Rd Ste B270, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Directions (561) 778-8208
-
2
Physician Partners of America: 1397 Medical Park Blvd1397 Medical Park Blvd Ste 460, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 778-8209Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Physician Partners of America: 6910 S. Dixie Hwy6910 S Dixie Hwy Ste 102, West Palm Beach, FL 33405 Directions (561) 983-6689
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
- Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tapia?
He read my MRI and explained my spinal stenosis succinctly. He did not push a particular solution upon me but offered several courses of action.
About Dr. Alejandro Tapia, MD
- Nursing (Registered Nurse)
- English
- 1679593917
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan|University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- University of Miami|University of Miami / School of Medicine|University of South Alabama / College of Medicine
- Department of Surgery at the University of South Alabama
- Central University of Este (Uce) / School of Medicine|Universidad Central Del Este, Facultad De Medicina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tapia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tapia accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Tapia using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Tapia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tapia works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Tapia. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tapia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tapia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tapia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.