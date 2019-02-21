See All Registered Nurses in Boynton Beach, FL
Dr. Alejandro Tapia, MD

Nursing (Registered Nurse)
3 (22)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alejandro Tapia, MD is a Registered Nurse in Boynton Beach, FL. They graduated from Central University of Este (Uce) / School of Medicine|Universidad Central Del Este, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with HCA Florida JFK North Hospital and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.

Dr. Tapia works at Physician Partners of America in Boynton Beach, FL with other offices in Wellington, FL and West Palm Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Physician Partners of America: 10301 Hagen Ranch Road
    10301 Hagen Ranch Rd Ste B270, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 778-8208
  2. 2
    Physician Partners of America: 1397 Medical Park Blvd
    1397 Medical Park Blvd Ste 460, Wellington, FL 33414 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 778-8209
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Physician Partners of America: 6910 S. Dixie Hwy
    6910 S Dixie Hwy Ste 102, West Palm Beach, FL 33405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 983-6689

  • HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
  • Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Kyphoplasty Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Feb 21, 2019
    
    
    
    About Dr. Alejandro Tapia, MD

    Dr. Alejandro Tapia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tapia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tapia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tapia accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Tapia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Tapia. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tapia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tapia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tapia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

