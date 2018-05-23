Overview

Dr. Alejandro Soffici, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Soffici works at Wesley Schooler MD in Santa Barbara, CA. They frequently treat conditions like High Risk Pregnancy and Pregnancy Ultrasound along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.