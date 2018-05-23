Dr. Soffici has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alejandro Soffici, MD
Overview
Dr. Alejandro Soffici, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Central Coast Perinatal Medical Group Inc.427 W Pueblo St Ste A, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Directions (805) 898-0258
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Seriously the BEST doctor around. I trust him 100% & he is very knowledgeable and compassionate towards his patients. Wait times for appointments can be longer, but I’d rather wait to see him than anyone else! Hands down the best doctor I’ve ever seen.
About Dr. Alejandro Soffici, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1679527113
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Soffici accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Soffici has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Soffici has seen patients for High Risk Pregnancy and Pregnancy Ultrasound, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Soffici on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Soffici speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Soffici. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soffici.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soffici, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soffici appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.