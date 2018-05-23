See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Santa Barbara, CA
Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (14)
35 years of experience
Dr. Alejandro Soffici, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Soffici works at Wesley Schooler MD in Santa Barbara, CA. They frequently treat conditions like High Risk Pregnancy and Pregnancy Ultrasound along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

    Central Coast Perinatal Medical Group Inc.
    427 W Pueblo St Ste A, Santa Barbara, CA 93105

High Risk Pregnancy
Pregnancy Ultrasound
Breech Position
High Risk Pregnancy
Pregnancy Ultrasound
Breech Position

High Risk Pregnancy
Pregnancy Ultrasound
Breech Position
Bacteriuria Screening
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Breast Cancer Screening
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
Dipstick Urinalysis
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Fetal Ultrasound
First Trimester Screening
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Gestational Diabetes
Gonorrhea Screening
Gynecologic Cancer Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum
Infertility Evaluation
Intrauterine Growth Restriction
Mammography
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Newborn Metabolic Screening
Nuchal Translucency Screening
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Phenylketonuria Screening
Placenta Previa
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
Pregnancy Test
Rh Incompatibility Screening
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
STD Screening
Syphilis Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
Urine Pregnancy Test
Vaginosis Screening
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Amniocentesis
C-Section
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa
Hypertension
Maternal Anemia
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Multiple Gestation
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Ovarian Cysts
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Preeclampsia
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sickle Cell Disease
Uterine Fibroids
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    May 23, 2018
    Seriously the BEST doctor around. I trust him 100% & he is very knowledgeable and compassionate towards his patients. Wait times for appointments can be longer, but I'd rather wait to see him than anyone else! Hands down the best doctor I've ever seen.
    — May 23, 2018
    About Dr. Alejandro Soffici, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 35 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1679527113
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Soffici has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Soffici has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Soffici works at Wesley Schooler MD in Santa Barbara, CA. View the full address on Dr. Soffici's profile.

    Dr. Soffici has seen patients for High Risk Pregnancy and Pregnancy Ultrasound, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Soffici on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Soffici. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soffici.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soffici, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soffici appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

