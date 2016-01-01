Overview

Dr. Alejandro Rotter, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They graduated from Central University of Este (Uce) / School of Medicine.



Dr. Rotter works at Selem Medical Center Corp. in Coral Gables, FL with other offices in Doral, FL and Miami Lakes, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.