Dr. Alejandro Rodriguez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alejandro Rodriguez, MD
Overview
Dr. Alejandro Rodriguez, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center.
Dr. Rodriguez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Jersey Shore Univ. Medical Center1945 State Route 33, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 776-3707Monday8:00am - 3:00pmTuesday8:00am - 3:00pmWednesday8:00am - 3:00pmThursday8:00am - 3:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rodriguez?
About Dr. Alejandro Rodriguez, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1609877786
Education & Certifications
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rodriguez accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rodriguez works at
Dr. Rodriguez speaks Spanish.
Dr. Rodriguez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodriguez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodriguez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.