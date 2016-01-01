See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Neptune, NJ
Dr. Alejandro Rodriguez, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Alejandro Rodriguez, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

Dr. Rodriguez works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Specialty in Neptune, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Jersey Shore Univ. Medical Center
    1945 State Route 33, Neptune, NJ 07753 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 776-3707
    Monday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Aortic Valve Disease
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
    • Humana
    • QualCare

    About Dr. Alejandro Rodriguez, MD

    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1609877786
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
