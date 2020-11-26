Overview

Dr. Alejandro Rocha, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center and Del Sol Medical Center.



Dr. Rocha works at Alejandro Rocha Jr, DO PA in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.