Overview

Dr. Alejandro Rivera-Rodriguez, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.



Dr. Rivera-Rodriguez works at Rheumatology Associates in Stuart, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.