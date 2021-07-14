Overview

Dr. Alejandro Posada, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Pontificia Universidad Javeriana, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Palmetto General Hospital and Doctors Hospital.



Dr. Posada works at Steward Orthopedics and General Surgery Associates Miami in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.