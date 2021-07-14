See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Miami, FL
Dr. Alejandro Posada, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.8 (40)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Alejandro Posada, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Pontificia Universidad Javeriana, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Palmetto General Hospital and Doctors Hospital.

Dr. Posada works at Steward Orthopedics and General Surgery Associates Miami in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Steward Orthopedics and General Surgery Associates Miami
    2601 SW 37th Ave Ste 607, Miami, FL 33133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 239-6355

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Palmetto General Hospital
  • Doctors Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Runner's Knee
Joint Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Runner's Knee
Joint Pain

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Injuries Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 14, 2021
    Pleasant and courteous environment. Attentive personell. And effective delivery of services.
    — Jul 14, 2021
    About Dr. Alejandro Posada, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245294628
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Harvard University, Massachusetts General Hospital|University of Miami / School of Medicine|University of Miami School of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Miami School Of Medicine, Jackson Memorial Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Fundacion Santa Fe|University Of Miami School Of Medicine, Jackson Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Pontificia Universidad Javeriana, Facultad De Medicina
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alejandro Posada, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Posada is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Posada has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Posada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Posada works at Steward Orthopedics and General Surgery Associates Miami in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Posada’s profile.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Posada. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Posada.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Posada, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Posada appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

