Overview

Dr. Alejandro Pino, MD is a Registered Nurse in Miami, FL. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital, HCA Florida Kendall Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Pino works at Miami Institute for Joint Reconstruction in Miami, FL with other offices in Doral, FL, Palmetto Bay, FL and Coral Gables, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.