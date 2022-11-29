Overview

Dr. Alejandro Perez, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Sebastian River Medical Center.



Dr. Perez works at Steward Health Care Network Inc in Vero Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.