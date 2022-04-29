Dr. Alejandro Pena, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pena is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alejandro Pena, MD
Overview
Dr. Alejandro Pena, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine and is affiliated with Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Pena works at
Locations
1
The Womens Center3000 HUNTERS CREEK BLVD, Orlando, FL 32837 Directions (407) 857-2502
2
Womens Center of Orlando LLC1118 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 857-2502
3
Womens Center of Orlando Llcthe2916 17TH ST, Saint Cloud, FL 34769 Directions (407) 857-2502
Hospital Affiliations
- Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
i'm a patient, of DR Pena since2001, was refuse an appointment because my insurance is not on his list. i am a retired RN, with Medicare and AXA assistance secondary insurance, that is accepted by my cardiologist and my other DR.s at Orlando Health. can someone explain to me why?
About Dr. Alejandro Pena, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1760471866
Education & Certifications
- Orlando Regional Medical Center
- University of Kansas School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pena has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pena accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pena has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pena works at
Dr. Pena has seen patients for Preeclampsia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pena on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pena speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Pena. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pena.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pena, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pena appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.