See All Dermatologists in Miami, FL
Dr. Alejandro Pedrozo III, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Alejandro Pedrozo III, MD

Dermatology
3 (17)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Alejandro Pedrozo III, MD is a Dermatologist in Miami, FL. 

Dr. Pedrozo III works at Athenea Dermatology in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ringworm, Hives and Fungal Nail Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Dermatologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Angelo Ayar, MD
Dr. Angelo Ayar, MD
10 (1226)
View Profile
Dr. Peter Wendschuh, MD
Dr. Peter Wendschuh, MD
10 (7)
View Profile
Dr. Anna Chacon, MD
Dr. Anna Chacon, MD
8 (23)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Alejandro Pedrozo III MD PA
    351 NW 42nd Ave Ste 502, Miami, FL 33126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 642-5500
  2. 2
    Lha Smiles Design Inc
    7500 SW 8th St, Miami, FL 33144 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 265-9686
  3. 3
    Mirta Caminero Tejedor MD PA
    10651 N Kendall Dr Ste 101, Miami, FL 33176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 412-8222

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ringworm
Hives
Fungal Nail Infection
Ringworm
Hives
Fungal Nail Infection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Pedrozo III?

    May 24, 2020
    I was seen several times by by Dr Maria Toyos, and I had a great experience. She resolved my skin issues after consulting several dermatologists. She is very knowledgeable and professional, with very pleasing personality. Good office staff were you feel welcome.
    David — May 24, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Alejandro Pedrozo III, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Alejandro Pedrozo III, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Pedrozo III to family and friends

    Dr. Pedrozo III's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Pedrozo III

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Alejandro Pedrozo III, MD.

    About Dr. Alejandro Pedrozo III, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1689626236
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alejandro Pedrozo III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pedrozo III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pedrozo III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pedrozo III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pedrozo III works at Athenea Dermatology in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Pedrozo III’s profile.

    Dr. Pedrozo III has seen patients for Ringworm, Hives and Fungal Nail Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pedrozo III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Pedrozo III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pedrozo III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pedrozo III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pedrozo III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Alejandro Pedrozo III, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.