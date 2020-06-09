Overview

Dr. Alejandro Paz, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Utah School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Escondido and Tri-city Medical Center.



Dr. Paz works at Palomar Health Medical Group - Graybill in Escondido, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

