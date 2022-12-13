Dr. Natividad has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alejandro Natividad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alejandro Natividad, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Northwest Texas Healthcare System.
Dr. Natividad works at
Locations
Carrie E. Jones, LPC (inside bldg. Dr. Natividad)1731 Hagy Blvd, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 352-2742
Texas Panhandle Centers1501 S Polk St, Amarillo, TX 79101 Directions (806) 337-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Texas Healthcare System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr. Natividad for Several years. I was in a REALLY BAD PLACE, I was referred to Dr. Natividad. He took the time to listen to me. He has never once been rude, dismissive, or cut me short. We have not always agreed on everything. When I have a different opinion, we talk about it. I have never left their feeling like I was not being heard!! I didn’t even know he had a PA! Krystal can be a tough nut to crack. I think she is his nurse. She has left me in tears on occasion. She seems to always “lead” with apathy. If she makes a mistake she will tell other staff to apologize and say “She felt terrible about what she did” however, she does not acknowledge it with the patient. She is growing on me. Could not pick her out of a lineup. The women at the front are very busy answering the phone for 2 doctors & scheduling appointments. They are Always nice when I go in the office. My opinion is that people don’t want to hear what he has to says.
About Dr. Alejandro Natividad, MD
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1467436014
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Natividad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Natividad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Natividad works at
Dr. Natividad has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Suicidal Ideation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Natividad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Natividad. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Natividad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Natividad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Natividad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.