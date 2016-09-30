Dr. Munoz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alejandro Munoz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alejandro Munoz, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Cheyenne, WY.
Dr. Munoz works at
Locations
Wops Inc5050 Powderhouse Rd, Cheyenne, WY 82009 Directions (970) 224-9102
Uchealth Endocrinology At Harmony2121 E Harmony Rd Unit 230, Fort Collins, CO 80528 Directions (970) 224-3636
Hospital Affiliations
- Cheyenne Regional Medical Center – West Campus
- Poudre Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Munoz is one of their best endocrinologists I've had in the last 25 years. He excels at communication at both ends, & is tremendously supportive. I always leave his office clear on what I need to do, what changes we made, and feeling like he took the time to understand everything going on.
About Dr. Alejandro Munoz, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1568639391
Education & Certifications
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Munoz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Munoz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Munoz has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Calcium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Munoz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Munoz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Munoz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Munoz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Munoz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.