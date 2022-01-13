Dr. Alejandro Morales, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morales is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alejandro Morales, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alejandro Morales, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from MASSACHUSETTS GENERAL HOSPITAL / INSTITUTE OF HEALTH PROFESSIONS and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and Mayo Clinic Hospital.
Dr. Morales works at
Locations
Mayo Clinic Hospital5777 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Directions (480) 342-2000
Akdhc - Scottsdale Osborn7301 E 2nd St Ste 118, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (480) 994-1238
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Finally a doctor who is more concerned about giving me specifics to prevent kidney stones and not evading my questions because they'd rather keep scheduling surgeries to remove new stones. Dr. Morales was very thorough in looking at my specifics with past tests and stones. Previous Dr. did not order what he should have to determine plan nor would he answer anything having to do with prevention. In 20 or so minutes with Dr. Morales I felt like I had a prevention plan.
About Dr. Alejandro Morales, MD
- Nephrology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1134192909
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- Michael Reese Hospital
- MASSACHUSETTS GENERAL HOSPITAL / INSTITUTE OF HEALTH PROFESSIONS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morales has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morales accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morales has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morales works at
Dr. Morales has seen patients for Hyperkalemia and Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morales on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Morales. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morales.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morales, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morales appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.