Overview

Dr. Alejandro Morales, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from MASSACHUSETTS GENERAL HOSPITAL / INSTITUTE OF HEALTH PROFESSIONS and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and Mayo Clinic Hospital.



Dr. Morales works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.