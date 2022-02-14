Dr. Alejandro Miranda-Sousa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miranda-Sousa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alejandro Miranda-Sousa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alejandro Miranda-Sousa, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Peruvian University Of Cayetano Heredia Faculty Of Med and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Miranda-Sousa works at
Locations
-
1
Urology Experts4571 Colonial Blvd Ste 110, Fort Myers, FL 33966 Directions (239) 226-2727
-
2
Urology Experts2721 Del Prado Blvd S Ste 220, Cape Coral, FL 33904 Directions (239) 226-2727
-
3
Urology Experts3501 Health Center Blvd Ste 2420, Estero, FL 34135 Directions (239) 226-2727
-
4
Urology Experts8931 Colonial Center Dr Ste 100, Fort Myers, FL 33905 Directions (239) 226-2727
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Pipefitters
- POMCO Group
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Miranda-Sousa?
Highly recommend Urology Experts
About Dr. Alejandro Miranda-Sousa, MD
- Urology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1639283534
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida
- Peruvian University Of Cayetano Heredia Faculty Of Med
- PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miranda-Sousa has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miranda-Sousa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miranda-Sousa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miranda-Sousa works at
Dr. Miranda-Sousa has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miranda-Sousa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Miranda-Sousa speaks Spanish.
81 patients have reviewed Dr. Miranda-Sousa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miranda-Sousa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miranda-Sousa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miranda-Sousa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.