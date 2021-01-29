Dr. Mendez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alejandro Mendez, MD
Dr. Alejandro Mendez, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They graduated from SZECHWAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Regions Hospital.
Dr. Mendez works at
-
1
Regions Hospital640 Jackson St, Saint Paul, MN 55101 Directions (651) 254-3490
-
2
Regions Rehab295 PHALEN BLVD, Saint Paul, MN 55130 Directions (651) 495-6600
- Regions Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
He is my hero! He treated me like family and has calmed me with his grace through this entire brain tumor removal process. So blessed to have him as my doctor.
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1306863949
- SZECHWAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Mendez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mendez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mendez has seen patients for Pituitary Tumor, Traumatic Brain Injury and Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mendez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
