Overview

Dr. Alejandro Martinez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Instituto Superior De Ciencias Medicas De La Habana.



Dr. Martinez works at Elite Health Medical Group in Sarasota, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.