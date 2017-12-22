See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Homestead, FL
Dr. Alejandro Jorrin Simon, MD

Internal Medicine
2.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Alejandro Jorrin Simon, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Homestead, FL. They completed their residency with Berkshire Medical Center

Dr. Jorrin Simon works at Las Mercedes Medical Center Vi Inc in Homestead, FL with other offices in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Las Mercedes Medical Center Vi Inc
    290 Ne 8th St, Homestead, FL 33030 (305) 537-4777
  2. 2
    Cmc Affiliates Inc.
    861 SW 8th St, Miami, FL 33130 (305) 857-9800

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 22, 2017
    Dr. Jorrin is a kind, wise old fashioned physician. His broad of knowledge is impressive. If you do not speak very good english he is a definitve a great option for you.
    Jaime S. Solorzano in Lake Mary Florida — Dec 22, 2017
    About Dr. Alejandro Jorrin Simon, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1760629760
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Berkshire Medical Center
    Residency

