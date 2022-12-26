Dr. Alejandro Inclan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Inclan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alejandro Inclan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alejandro Inclan, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University Medical School|Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida West Hospital, Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, Baptist Hospital, Gulf Breeze Hospital and South Baldwin Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Inclan works at
Locations
-
1
Woodlands Medical Specialists4724 N Davis Hwy, Pensacola, FL 32503 Directions (850) 404-9295Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida West Hospital
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
- Baptist Hospital
- Gulf Breeze Hospital
- South Baldwin Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Prime Health Services
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Inclan?
Dr Inclan is one of the best oncologists in Pensacola. He is caring and is concerned with my well being. He is very knowledgeable in his field and is up to date on the latest trials and cancer research. His treatment of my cancer has been very successful and I am very thankful for Dr Inclan and the entire staff at Woodlands.
About Dr. Alejandro Inclan, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1023003456
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med|Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Wayne State University Medical School|Wayne State University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Inclan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Inclan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Inclan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Inclan works at
Dr. Inclan has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Inclan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Inclan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Inclan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Inclan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Inclan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.