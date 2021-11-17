Dr. Alejandro Homaechevarria, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Homaechevarria is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alejandro Homaechevarria, MD
Dr. Alejandro Homaechevarria, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.
St. Luke's Rehabilitation Boise W. Myrtle St.1109 W Myrtle St Ste 200, Boise, ID 83702 Directions (208) 383-0201
St. Luke's Rehabilitation Boise Robbins Rd. Suite 100600 N Robbins Rd Ste 100, Boise, ID 83702 Directions (208) 383-0201
St. Luke's Regional Medical Center190 E Bannock St, Boise, ID 83712 Directions (208) 383-0201MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Orthopedic Urgent Care At St. Luke's Clinic703 S Americana Blvd Ste 120, Boise, ID 83702 Directions (208) 706-2663
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
I have been seen by Dr Alex for a herniated disc, knee pain, and a birds on the knee. All three visits ant treatments went extremely well. Dr Alex is personable and professional. I trust him implicitly.
About Dr. Alejandro Homaechevarria, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Dr. Homaechevarria has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Homaechevarria accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Homaechevarria has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Homaechevarria. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Homaechevarria.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Homaechevarria, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Homaechevarria appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.