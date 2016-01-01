Overview

Dr. Alejandro Hernandez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Palmetto Bay, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from U San Carlos, Guatemala City and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and South Miami Hospital.



Dr. Hernandez works at DEPARTMENT OF NEUROSURGERY AT THE UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI in Palmetto Bay, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

