Dr. Alejandro Gonzalezdellavalle, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Alejandro Gonzalezdellavalle, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Hospital for Special Surgery
Dr. Gonzalezdellavalle works at
Hospital for Special Surgery535 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 774-7124Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Alejandro Gonzalez Della Valle, MD523 E 72Nd St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 774-7124Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
- Helen Hayes Hospital
- Aetna
- Affinity Insurance Services
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- PHCS
- Private HealthCare Systems
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Dr. Gonzalez Della Valle is an incredible doctor. He is calm and thorough. I never had any type of surgery like this before. I had a hip replacement and his confidence give you confidence about the outcome. I would highly recommend him.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- Hospital Italiano De Buenos Aires
- Colegio Nacional De Buenos Aires
- Orthopedic Surgery
