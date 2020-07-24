Dr. Alejandro Garcia II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garcia II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alejandro Garcia II, MD
Overview
Dr. Alejandro Garcia II, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BURUNDI / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 12227 Huebner Rd Ste 109, San Antonio, TX 78230 Directions (210) 558-1558
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Garcia II?
VERY HELPFUL, PROFESSIONAL, ACTUALLY, LISTENS, TO, YOUR, SITUATION, ANSWERS, ANY, HEALTH, CONCERNS, U, MAY, HAVE.
About Dr. Alejandro Garcia II, MD
- Family Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1346217643
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BURUNDI / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garcia II has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garcia II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garcia II speaks Italian.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia II. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia II.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garcia II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garcia II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.