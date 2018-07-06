Dr. Alejandro Franco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Franco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alejandro Franco, MD
Dr. Alejandro Franco, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They graduated from Universidad Nacional Mayor De San Marcos, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital and Trumbull Regional Medical Center.
Thoracic and Vascular Consultants LLC4531 Belmont Ave Ste 6, Youngstown, OH 44505 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital
- Trumbull Regional Medical Center
Excellent Dr , very caring !! Love Dr.A Franco he did my 2 lung surgeries. Beside manners are Phenomenal he has a great sense of humor treats his patients with respect . Staff is wonderful. Couldn’t ask for a better Dr !!!
Cardiothoracic Surgery
English, Arabic and Spanish
- Cleveland Clinic Fndn
- Universidad Nacional Mayor De San Marcos, Facultad De Medicina
