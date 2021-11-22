Dr. Alejandro Flores, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flores is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alejandro Flores, MD
Overview
Dr. Alejandro Flores, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Waltham, MA. They graduated from Universidad De San Carlos and is affiliated with Boston Children's Hospital.
Dr. Flores works at
Locations
Division of Gastroenterology9 Hope Ave Ste 5, Waltham, MA 02453 Directions (617) 355-6058
Division of Gastroenterology, Hepatology & Nutrition500 Faunce Corner Rd, North Dartmouth, MA 02747 Directions (617) 355-6058
Boston Children's Hospital300 Longwood Ave, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 355-6058Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Boston Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
He saved my life. As a teen I had an incredibly aggressive form of ulcerative colitis that had been constantly misdiagnosed. I eventually ended up in the hospital on deaths door. Long story short I was lucky enough to have become Dr. Flores' patient. He along with the surgical team at tufts hospital didnt just save my life but gave me a full return of my quality of life. I have no colon, but also no colostomy. I'm healthier than ever and have maintained a highly active, physically strenuous life. Dr. Flores isnt just a professional with a keen sense for diagnosing, hes also and incredibly supportive and vibrant doctor with personable bedside manners. My gratitude for this man could never be fully expressed, thank you Dr. Flores I hope time treats you well.
About Dr. Alejandro Flores, MD
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
- 1316950074
Education & Certifications
- Great Ormond Street Hospital
- University of London
- Boston Children's Hospital
- Universidad De San Carlos
- Pediatric Gastroenterology and Pediatrics
Dr. Flores speaks Spanish.
