Dr. Delgado has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alejandro Delgado, MD
Overview
Dr. Alejandro Delgado, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Delgado works at
Locations
Alejandro Delgado MD PA2539 S Gessner Rd Ste 6, Houston, TX 77063 Directions (713) 781-7531
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Alejandro Delgado, MD
- Family Medicine
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1285847822
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Delgado accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Delgado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Delgado. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delgado.
