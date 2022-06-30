Overview

Dr. Alejandro Cordero, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from Pucmm Dominican Republic and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and South Miami Hospital.



Dr. Cordero works at Doctor's Office in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.