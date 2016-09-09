See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Coral Gables, FL
Dr. Alejandro Chediak, MD

Sleep Medicine
4 (11)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Alejandro Chediak, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Chediak works at Lennar Foundation Medical Center in Coral Gables, FL with other offices in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    The Lennar Foundation Medical Center
    5555 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 689-5555
    Bascom Palmer Eye Institute-anne Bates Leach Eye Hospital
    900 NW 17th St, Miami, FL 33136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 326-6000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jackson Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Low Blood Oxygen Level

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 09, 2016
    Been seeing him for about 10 years. Before he had to close his practice in South Miami to move to UM, he had a very nice practice in South Miami. Dr. Chediak takes his time in listening to you and treating you. I recommend him highly without any reservations and wish him the best of luck in his present endeavor.
    Gilberto A. Rivera in Miami Gardens — Sep 09, 2016
    About Dr. Alejandro Chediak, MD

    Specialties
    • Sleep Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1669401774
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alejandro Chediak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chediak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chediak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chediak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Chediak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chediak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chediak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chediak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

