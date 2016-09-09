Dr. Alejandro Chediak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chediak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alejandro Chediak, MD
Dr. Alejandro Chediak, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital.
The Lennar Foundation Medical Center5555 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Directions (305) 689-5555
Bascom Palmer Eye Institute-anne Bates Leach Eye Hospital900 NW 17th St, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 326-6000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Been seeing him for about 10 years. Before he had to close his practice in South Miami to move to UM, he had a very nice practice in South Miami. Dr. Chediak takes his time in listening to you and treating you. I recommend him highly without any reservations and wish him the best of luck in his present endeavor.
- Sleep Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1669401774
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
Dr. Chediak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chediak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chediak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Chediak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chediak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chediak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chediak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.