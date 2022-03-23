See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Miami, FL
Overview

Dr. Alejandro Centurion, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from St. George’s University School of Medicine, Grenada, West Indies and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital, Homestead Hospital, South Miami Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.

Dr. Centurion works at Miami Cancer Institute in Miami, FL with other offices in Coral Gables, FL and South Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Health Orthopedic Care
    15955 SW 96th St Ste 401, Miami, FL 33196 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Baptist Health Orthopedic Care
    1150 Campo Sano Ave Fl 3, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Baptist Health Orthopedic Care
    6200 Sunset Dr Ste 604, South Miami, FL 33143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami
  • Doctors Hospital
  • Homestead Hospital
  • South Miami Hospital
  • West Kendall Baptist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Concussion Treatment
Diagnostic Imaging
Electrical Stimulation
Concussion Treatment Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Imaging Chevron Icon
Electrical Stimulation Chevron Icon
Exercise Program Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Physical Exams for Sports, School and Summer Camp Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 306 ratings
Patient Ratings (306)
5 Star
(292)
4 Star
(12)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Alejandro Centurion, MD

Specialties
  • Sports Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1730593708
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Primary Care Sports Medicine, Orlando Health Orthopedic Institute, University of Florida, Orlando, Fla.
Residency
  • Family and Preventive Medicine, University of Oklahoma College of Medicine, Oklahoma City, Okla.
Internship
  • Family and Preventive Medicine, University of Oklahoma College of Medicine, Oklahoma City, Okla.
Medical Education
  • St. George’s University School of Medicine, Grenada, West Indies
Board Certifications
  • Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Alejandro Centurion, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Centurion is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Centurion has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Centurion has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

306 patients have reviewed Dr. Centurion. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Centurion.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Centurion, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Centurion appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

