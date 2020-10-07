Dr. Campos has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alejandro Campos, MD
Dr. Alejandro Campos, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Edinburg, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from STATEN ISLAND UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC SCIENCES and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.
Valley Diabetes & Endocrinology Comprehensive Center P.l.l.c.4113 Crosspoint Blvd Ste 11, Edinburg, TX 78539 Directions (956) 603-1555
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
My mother was hospitalized for dangerously low blood sugar. Hospitalist referred her to Dr. Alejandro Gonzalez Campos. This is the best thing that could have happened, in less than 3 months he changed her thyroid and Insulin, to improve my mothers health by 75%. God bless you doctor. Highly recommended. Staff is also friendly, proficient, and professional.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1508130543
- STATEN ISLAND UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC SCIENCES
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Campos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Campos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Campos has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Abnormal Thyroid and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Campos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Campos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Campos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Campos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Campos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.