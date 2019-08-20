Overview

Dr. Alejandro Calvo, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Kettering, OH. They specialize in Oncology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from Universidad Mayor De San Simon, Facultad De Ciencias De La Salud and is affiliated with Fort Hamilton Hughes Memorial Hospital, Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Main Campus, Kettering Health Miamisburg and Soin Medical Center.



Dr. Calvo works at Texas Breast Specialists in Kettering, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.