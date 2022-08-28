Overview

Dr. Alejandro Caballero, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tavares, FL. They graduated from PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Waterman.



Dr. Caballero works at Cardiovascular Associates of Lake County in Tavares, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.