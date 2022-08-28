Dr. Alejandro Caballero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caballero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alejandro Caballero, MD
Overview
Dr. Alejandro Caballero, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tavares, FL. They graduated from PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Waterman.
Dr. Caballero works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiovascular Associates of Lake County1879 Nightingale Ln Ste C1, Tavares, FL 32778 Directions (352) 742-1171Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Waterman
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Caballero?
Dr Caballero has been my cardiologist since 2006. He has treated me with his extensive knowledge and cardiac care. His expertise has kept me alive and I trust him with ….my life. I recommend him highly. Pleasant to deal with friendly team. From a primary visit to a heart cath to a stress test this is someone you need to know.
About Dr. Alejandro Caballero, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1669403259
Education & Certifications
- PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Caballero has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Caballero accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Caballero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Caballero works at
Dr. Caballero has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Caballero on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Caballero. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caballero.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caballero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caballero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.