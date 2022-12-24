See All Ophthalmologists in West Caldwell, NJ
Dr. Alejandro Bevacqua, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (55)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Alejandro Bevacqua, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in West Caldwell, NJ. They completed their residency with Nassau County Medical Center (New York)

Dr. Bevacqua works at Essex Eye Physicians in West Caldwell, NJ with other offices in Montclair, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters, Dry Eyes and Tear Duct Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Essex Eye Physicians LLC
    195 Fairfield Ave Ste 4B, West Caldwell, NJ 07006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 228-4990
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Essex Eye Physicians
    213 PARK ST, Montclair, NJ 07042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 744-7457

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Floaters
Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders
Floaters
Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders

Treatment frequency



Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 55 ratings
    Patient Ratings (55)
    5 Star
    (49)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 24, 2022
    The visit was very fast and prompt. The doctor was informative and thorough
    — Dec 24, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Alejandro Bevacqua, MD
    About Dr. Alejandro Bevacqua, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1487670865
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Nassau County Medical Center (New York)
    Internship
    • Wilson Memorial Regional Medical Center (New York)
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alejandro Bevacqua, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bevacqua is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bevacqua has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bevacqua has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bevacqua has seen patients for Floaters, Dry Eyes and Tear Duct Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bevacqua on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    55 patients have reviewed Dr. Bevacqua. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bevacqua.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bevacqua, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bevacqua appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

