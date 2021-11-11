Overview

Dr. Alejandro Barrera, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Harlingen, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from BINZHOU MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Harlingen Medical Center, Valley Baptist Medical Center - Brownsville, Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen and Valley Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Barrera works at RGV Women's Health Center in Harlingen, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.