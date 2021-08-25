Overview

Dr. Alejandro Badia, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Doral, FL. They specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED.



Dr. Badia works at Badia Hand to Shoulder Center in Doral, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Elbow Tenotomy, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.