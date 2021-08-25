Dr. Alejandro Badia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Badia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alejandro Badia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alejandro Badia, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Doral, FL. They specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED.
Dr. Badia works at
Locations
-
1
Badia Hand to Shoulder Center3650 NW 82nd Ave Ste 103, Doral, FL 33166 Directions (305) 227-4263Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Badia?
Very experienced and qualified doctor. I had an on-job injury so I went to a different doctor who diagnosed it as a sprain. Bad call, two weeks later I still couldn't pick up a jug of milk. I went to see Dr. Badia. He and his staff were very professional and he explained I had torn a ligament and fractured a bone on my thumb joint. He performed surgery and then set me up for therapy. My hand and thumb are functioning perfectly and I owe it to Dr. Badia and his team. I wish he would accept Florida Blue insurance!
About Dr. Alejandro Badia, MD
- Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1346291515
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny General Hospital
- NYU Medical Center/Bellevue Hospital Center
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
- Cornell University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Badia has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Badia accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Badia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Badia works at
Dr. Badia has seen patients for Elbow Tenotomy, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment and Open, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Badia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Badia speaks Spanish.
97 patients have reviewed Dr. Badia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Badia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Badia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Badia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.