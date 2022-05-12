Overview

Dr. Alejandro Andreu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Aventura, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital.



Dr. Andreu works at Aventura Hospital and Medical Center in Aventura, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.