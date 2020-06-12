Dr. Alejandro Amoretti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amoretti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alejandro Amoretti, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alejandro Amoretti, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De San Carlos, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas.
Locations
North Miami Office11645 Biscayne Blvd Ste 100, Miami, FL 33181 Directions (305) 538-8835
Champaign Dental Group875 Meadows Rd Ste 321, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Directions (561) 393-0400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Amoretti was the Doctor for both of my children and I never have a issue, concern. The staff was very friendly and the always try to work with my schedule
About Dr. Alejandro Amoretti, MD
- Pediatrics
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1033180443
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital (Florida)
- Universidad De San Carlos, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amoretti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amoretti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amoretti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amoretti speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Amoretti. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amoretti.
