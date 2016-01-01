Dr. Alejandro Alvarez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alvarez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alejandro Alvarez, MD
Overview
Dr. Alejandro Alvarez, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Nephrology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Escuela Colombiana De Medicina Universidad El Bosque and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis.
Dr. Alvarez works at
Locations
Nephrology and Hypertension Special1027 Bellevue Ave Ste G14, Saint Louis, MO 63117 Directions (314) 768-8475
Hospital Affiliations
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
- SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Alejandro Alvarez, MD
- Nephrology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1508846304
Education & Certifications
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- Escuela Colombiana De Medicina Universidad El Bosque
- Nephrology
