Dr. Alejandra Vivas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vivas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alejandra Vivas, MD
Overview
Dr. Alejandra Vivas, MD is a Dermatologist in Hollywood, FL. They graduated from Central University of Este (Uce) / School of Medicine.
Dr. Vivas works at
Locations
-
1
Minars Dermatology4060 Sheridan St Ste C, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 987-7512Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 1:30pmSunday8:00am - 7:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vivas?
Best dermatologist ! She is the only one that really was able to help me with my issue . She takes the time and really concern about her patients.
About Dr. Alejandra Vivas, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Spanish
- 1033551163
Education & Certifications
- University Of Miami, School Of Medicine
- Central University of Este (Uce) / School of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vivas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vivas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vivas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vivas works at
Dr. Vivas has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Rash and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vivas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vivas speaks Spanish.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Vivas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vivas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vivas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vivas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.