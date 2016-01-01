Dr. Alejandra Suzuki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suzuki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alejandra Suzuki, MD
Overview
Dr. Alejandra Suzuki, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Irvine, CA. They graduated from University of Buenos Aires / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Children's Hospital Of Orange County and UCI Medical Center.
Locations
Alejandra Suzuki MD1 Jenner Ste 210, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (714) 867-7037
Hospital Affiliations
- Children's Hospital Of Orange County
- UCI Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Alejandra Suzuki, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Japanese and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of California Los Angeles
- Usc La Co Mc
- Usc and La Co Mc
- University of Buenos Aires / Faculty of Medicine
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
