Dr. Alejandra Perez, MD

Oncology
5 (59)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Dr. Alejandra Perez, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Health Science Institute and is affiliated with Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Dr. Perez works at Champaign Dental Group in Plantation, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    UHealth at Plantation
    8100 Sw 10th St, Plantation, FL 33324

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Acute Leukemia
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Acute Leukemia

Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Increased Risk to Develop Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 59 ratings
    Patient Ratings (59)
    5 Star
    (58)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 19, 2020
    Dr.PEREZ IS ABSOLUTELY AMAZING I HAVE BEEN HER PATIENT FOR OVER 16 YEARS I WAS IN STAGE 4 .I LOVE YOU DOCTOR PEREZ MY ANGEL.
    EDDY WALDMAN — Feb 19, 2020
    About Dr. Alejandra Perez, MD

    Oncology
    32 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1396731964
    Education & Certifications

    Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
    Health Science Institute
