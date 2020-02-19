Overview

Dr. Alejandra Perez, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Health Science Institute and is affiliated with Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.



Dr. Perez works at Champaign Dental Group in Plantation, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.