Dr. Alejandra Palmeros-Irvine, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Spring, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.



Dr. Palmeros-Irvine works at IKP Family Medicine in Spring, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.