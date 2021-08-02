See All Oncologists in Pembroke Pines, FL
Dr. Alejandra Ergle, MD

Breast Oncology
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alejandra Ergle, MD is a Breast Oncology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Breast Oncology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital, Memorial Hospital Miramar and Memorial Hospital West.

Dr. Ergle works at Memorial Cancer Institute in Pembroke Pines, FL with other offices in Miramar, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Memorial Division of Breast Medical Oncology
    603 N Flamingo Rd Ste 157, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 869-5626
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Memorial Division of Breast Surgical Oncology
    1951 SW 172nd Ave Ste 313, Miramar, FL 33029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 601-5960

Bone Cancer
Myeloma
Bone Cancer
Myeloma

Bone Cancer
Myeloma
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Better Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Dimension Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Florida Health Administrators
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Freedom Health
    • Global Health Care Network
    • Humana
    • Magellan Complete Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Memorial Healthcare System
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Medical Plan
    • Prime Health Services
    • Quality Health Management (QHM)
    • Simply Healthcare
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Sunshine Health
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Aug 02, 2021
    I highly recommend Dr Ergle!
    — Aug 02, 2021
    About Dr. Alejandra Ergle, MD

    • Breast Oncology
    • 10 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • Female
    • 1194162263
    Education & Certifications

    • Louisiana State University School of Medicine - New Orleans, LA
    • University of Florida-Gainesville
    • University Of Florida College Of Medicine
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Memorial Regional Hospital
    • Memorial Hospital Miramar
    • Memorial Hospital West

    Dr. Alejandra Ergle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ergle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ergle has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ergle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ergle. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ergle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ergle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ergle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

