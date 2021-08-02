Overview

Dr. Alejandra Ergle, MD is a Breast Oncology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Breast Oncology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital, Memorial Hospital Miramar and Memorial Hospital West.



Dr. Ergle works at Memorial Cancer Institute in Pembroke Pines, FL with other offices in Miramar, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.