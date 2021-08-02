Dr. Alejandra Ergle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ergle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alejandra Ergle, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alejandra Ergle, MD is a Breast Oncology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Breast Oncology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital, Memorial Hospital Miramar and Memorial Hospital West.
Locations
Memorial Division of Breast Medical Oncology603 N Flamingo Rd Ste 157, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Directions (954) 869-5626Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Memorial Division of Breast Surgical Oncology1951 SW 172nd Ave Ste 313, Miramar, FL 33029 Directions (954) 601-5960
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Dimension Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Florida Health Administrators
- Fortified Provider Network
- Freedom Health
- Global Health Care Network
- Humana
- Magellan Complete Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Prime Health Services
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Simply Healthcare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Sunshine Health
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr Ergle!
About Dr. Alejandra Ergle, MD
- Breast Oncology
- 10 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Female
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University School of Medicine - New Orleans, LA
- University of Florida-Gainesville
- University Of Florida College Of Medicine
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Regional Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
- Memorial Hospital West
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ergle has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ergle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ergle speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ergle. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ergle.
