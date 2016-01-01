Overview

Dr. Alejandra Del Toro, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Aventura, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Ponce School and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital and Ochsner Medical Center.



Dr. Del Toro works at GenesisCare in Aventura, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.