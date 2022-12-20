Dr. Alejandra Decanini Mancera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Decanini Mancera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alejandra Decanini Mancera, MD
Overview
Dr. Alejandra Decanini Mancera, MD is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Minnetonka, MN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALGARY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hennepin Healthcare.
Dr. Decanini Mancera works at
Locations
Minnetonka Office6060 Clearwater Dr Ste 100, Minnetonka, MN 55343 Directions (763) 416-7600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Maple Grove Office12000 Elm Creek Blvd N Ste 100, Maple Grove, MN 55369 Directions (763) 416-7600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Woodbury7125 Tamarack Rd Ste 150, Woodbury, MN 55125 Directions (763) 383-4100
Hospital Affiliations
- Hennepin Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I couldn’t be more pleased with the care Dr. Decanini and all the staff has provided me. I don’t do well with medical procedures, pain and discomfort. I was told exactly what to expect and how to best deal with it. I followed the rules and recovered very well. And looking forward to much lighter, thinner lenses and great eyesight.
About Dr. Alejandra Decanini Mancera, MD
- Pediatric Ophthalmology
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALGARY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Decanini Mancera has seen patients for Astigmatism, Lazy Eye and Nearsightedness, and more.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Decanini Mancera. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
