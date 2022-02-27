Dr. Alejandra Borensztein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Borensztein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alejandra Borensztein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alejandra Borensztein, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Turnersville, NJ.
Dr. Borensztein works at
Locations
Advocare Delgiorno Endocrinology900 Route 168 Ste I2, Turnersville, NJ 08012 Directions (856) 728-3636Monday8:15am - 5:00pmTuesday8:15am - 5:00pmWednesday8:15am - 5:00pmThursday8:15am - 5:00pm
Veterans Affairs New York Harbor Healthcare System800 Poly Pl, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 630-3744Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Endocrinology Consultants, PC229 Engle St, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 567-8999Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I had been having issues with my calcium for years and four previous endocrinologists continued to tell me nothing was wrong. Dr. Borensztein listened to me and gave me a referral to a surgeon. If it were not for Dr. Borensztein I would still have issues with my calcium. She is the best.
About Dr. Alejandra Borensztein, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
